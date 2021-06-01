Local and state officials celebrated a groundbreaking for the Highway 36 and Manning Avenue project at the intersection of Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Grant May 22.
Speakers at the event included Washington County commissioners Fran Miron and Gary Kriesel, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Shelly Christensen, and Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski.
Washington County will use federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of state Highway 36 and Manning Avenue/County State Aid Highway 15.
The project will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations at the intersection, as well as provide a northwest frontage road and maintain a multi-use trail connection.
Construction has started and is expected to continue into 2022.
Residents may sign up for construction updates on the county’s website at www.co.washington.mn.us. See the blue “Notify Me” button on the left side of the web site, and find the “County Highway 15 (Manning Avenue) & Trunk Highway 36 Interchange” project to sign up.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.