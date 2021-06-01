Groundbreaking

Local and state officials celebrated a groundbreaking for the Highway 36 and Manning Avenue project at the intersection of Stillwater, Lake Elmo, and Grant May 22.

Speakers at the event included Washington County commissioners Fran Miron and Gary Kriesel, U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum, Minnesota Department of Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher, state Sen. Karin Housley, state Rep. Shelly Christensen, and Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski.

Washington County will use federal and state funds to lead the development and construction of a grade-separated interchange at the intersection of state Highway 36 and Manning Avenue/County State Aid Highway 15.

The project will improve capacity, safety, and traffic operations at the intersection, as well as provide a northwest frontage road and maintain a multi-use trail connection.

Construction has started and is expected to continue into 2022.

Residents may sign up for construction updates on the county’s website at www.co.washington.mn.us. See the blue “Notify Me” button on the left side of the web site, and find the “County Highway 15 (Manning Avenue) & Trunk Highway 36 Interchange” project to sign up.

