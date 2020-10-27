Washington County will receive $277,500 from the Minnesota Department of Health to help pay for COVID-19 investigation and contact tracing, after the County Board accepted the grant Oct. 20.

The county has been actively involved in COVID-19 investigation and contact tracing since May 6. Currently, 18 staff members are performing this work seven days a week.

This state grant agreement allows the Washington County work to join a regional approach, designed by the state to provide additional leadership, staff surge capacity, and support for the work.

The state will provide Washington County an hourly reimbursement for the investigation and contact tracing, and continue to provide guidance, direction, and updates for consistency across the state.

Load comments