Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Penny Lt. Gov. Flanagan are hosting roundtable discussions around the state as part of the governor’s proposed public safety plan. Under the Walz-Flanagan budget to Move Minnesota Forward, Washington County would receive $1.23 million per year for law enforcement.
Walz and Flanagan met with county public safety officials Wednesday morning, March 9, at the county’s Law Enforcement Center in Stillwater.
The needs for each community are not going to be the same, Walz said. The roundtable discussions are a way to gather input about each community’s needs.
“If you need to hire more
people, that’s what you should use this money for,” Walz said. “If you need to upgrade a system, that’s what you should use this money for.”
However, Walz said it would be up to the county on how to spend it, and he was looking to see what the state could do better with its law enforcement partnerships.
“There is not a one-size fits all approach to public safety,” Flanagan said.
Meeting attendees included Washington County Sheriff Dan Starry, Chief Deputy Sheriff Doug Anschutz along with County Board Commissioner Gary Kriesel and County Board Chair Wayne Johnson.
Johnson noted that the county spends 30% of its budget on public safety, and funding needs continually increase.
Walz asked what would be the greatest benefit for law enforcement in Washington County.
Johnson responded that getting finding a way to get people interested in law enforcement careers, and having them stay longer. Right now, there is competition for law enforcement personnel.
“Cities and counties are fighting over people,” Johnson said.
“And state patrol,” Walz interjected, which received a laugh.
Walz noted that higher pay may help people stay in law enforcement.
“They didn’t get into this to get rich, but they didn’t take a vow of poverty either,” Walz said.
Walz asked what the situation was like for employment in the sheriff’s office.
Chief Deputy Sheriff Anschutz said deputies are leaving the department in the 3-5 year range.
“(Also) we’re not seeing the same number of people coming into this profession,” Anschutz said.
Yesterday, the department interviewed nine applicants. When Anschutz started the number of applicants would have been closer to 300.
Walz responded there are three professions the state is seeing residents leave: teachers, nurses and police. Those three occupations were highly stressed by the pandemic.
Collaboration
While cities and counties may be fighting over law enforcement personnel, all the county officials said there is great collaboration.
The county board, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, county attorney, community corrections, community service and public health all work collaboratively, Kriesel said. He noted that increased funding in law enforcement will strengthen those partnerships.
“Public safety aid, like you’re proposing governor, will support Washington County’s ability to continue to provide high-quality, responsive public services that build resilience in our community and ensure our residents — not only feel safe — but are safe,” Kriesel said. “We really enjoy great partnerships with our local cities.”
Washington County Sheriff’s Office was one of the first in the state, and Sheriff Starry called it a pioneering agency.
“Our partnerships throughout the county have been fantastic, I don’t say that just to say that,” Starry said.
“I’m glad to hear this,” Walz said. “We talk about our fusion center, a place where information is shared and exchanged.”
Information from the fusion center comes directly to the sheriff’s and command officers’ desks.
“Usually it’s very timely and we can get it to all of our troops,” Starry said. “It’s fantastic by the way.”
The Minnesota Fusion Center is a mechanism through which government, law enforcement, public safety, and private sector partners can share information related to threats to public safety, homeland security, critical infrastructure and resources in the state, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension’s website.
Walz asked if there was enough shared information and collaboration from the state.
“We could always use more,” Starry said.
Mental health
Kriesel noted that an issue in Washington County is residents needing assistance when experiencing a mental health crisis.
“Law enforcement has to go and respond, and we have had some real success in the last few years,” Kriesel said.
The county has implemented a crisis phone line.
Walz noted that he is hearing about mental health issues across the state.
The sheriff’s office partnered with community services to start a coordinated response effort, Starry said.
“Where social workers have paired up with law enforcement,” Starry said. “We have a spot here for them, and they go out to calls in pairs.”
For example, there was a woman who was calling 911 every day with an emergency, and since an officer and social worker went out to meet with the woman, dispatch has not received a call since.
