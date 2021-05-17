Goats are being used for prescribed grazing to set back garlic mustard and buckthorn at Washington County’s Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park and Lake Elmo Park Reserve. Residents are invited to register for a tour to learn about why they are being used.
At Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park, garlic mustard is being targeted in areas where oak savanna restoration efforts are underway, in partnership with South Washington Watershed District. The goats are targeting garlic mustard on more than 36 acres, eating it before it goes to seed. One-hour field tours are being hosted on-site at the park at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 20, and 10 a.m. Saturday, May 22. Sign-up for the tour is on the Washington County park website, and the program is capped to 20 people.
The program is free with purchase of vehicle permit.
At Lake Elmo Park Reserve, goats are being used to browse common buckthorn in oak savanna restoration areas, funded through a Metropolitan Conservation Partners Legacy Grant and park cropland leases. The goats will be in the park from May 15 through Sept. 15, and again for a dormant graze lasting until the end of December. One-hour field tours will also be scheduled; check the park webpage for a list of dates with sign-up information.
The program is capped at 20 people and is free with purchase of vehicle permit.
For those only interested in viewing the goats, see the county’s website at www.co.washington.mn.us, and search for the park of interest, “Cottage Grove Ravine Regional Park” or “Lake Elmo Park Reserve” for the most up-to-date information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.