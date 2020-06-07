Washington County, local food shelves, and Washington County Agricultural Society will have a large-scale produce distribution 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Stillwater.
The food will be distributed until it is gone.
The event is to address food security needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. All are welcome – there are no eligibility requirements to receive produce.
Those with questions may contact foodsupport@co.washington.mn.us or 651-430-6688. Those unable to attend the event and need assistance may find a food shelf near you at www.hungersolutions.org/find-help or by calling the Hunger Solutions Helpline: 1-888-711-1151. Those in need can also request a free emergency food delivery at https://tinyurl.com/w73ghxj.
Second Harvest Heartland, a regional food recovery nonprofit, will secure and deliver more than 24,000 pounds of fresh produce to Washington County at no cost to the county, community partners, or recipients. All participants will abide by current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Minnesota Department of Health recommendations of social distancing of 6 feet, handwashing, and wearing masks as they are available.
Washington County Agricultural Society will provide the space, and Jerry’s Grocery will provide produce boxes and recyclable bags to be used for packaging and distribution. County staff will set up a packaging area that is appropriately protective, and will package the food for distribution.
