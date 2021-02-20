An informational meeting for those interested in foster care in Washington County will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 4 through a Webex presentation.

For those who decide to become licensed to provide foster care, the licensing process begins at no cost to them. Several foster care options are offered including care for children needing a temporary place to live, for teenagers, and a respite program, giving a family a needed break by caring for children and teenagers with or without disabilities for a few days or a weekend.

In addition to meeting state licensing requirements, foster families should be able to provide a stable family atmosphere within adequate housing, and love and support for the children or adults in their care.

Before families can be licensed, they must undergo a thorough screening process, which includes an extensive background check.

For additional information, questions, or to register, call 651-430-8307 or email ComSvsCFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us. Also, see the Washington County website at co.washington.mn.us and search “foster care licensing.”

