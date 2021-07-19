Washington County residents interested in becoming a licensed family child care provider in the county can take the first step and view a Webex meeting 1 to 3 p.m. on Aug. 11.

Registration is required by Aug. 4. Registration is available on Washington County website at www.co.washington.mn.us by searching “child care licensing.” Registration also is available by calling 651-430-8307 or emailing ComSvsCCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us. Also, call if attending an electronic meeting will be difficult.

Basic information regarding the family child care program and requirements for licensing will be discussed. Attendance is required at one of these meetings before a license can be issued. There is no fee for the informational meetings.

Load comments