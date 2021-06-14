Sometimes a gentle nudge is all we need. For me, it was a call from a Rutherford teacher in the spring of 2018. A twenty-year celebration was being planned for fall. Given the fact that I live 750 miles away might I send a tape with memories of the early Rutherford years.
Given the fact that I had been gone for so long I was honored to be asked. Of course I would. Toward the close of our conversation I remember mentioning that I sometimes thought Rutherford was a story that should be told. Her reply? You should do that. I did.
Five years earlier I had written “The Magic that Was Stonebridge: Reflections from an Era of Teacher Empowerment. This time it would be “A Dream We Dared to Dream.”
Where to begin?
First, I wanted the Rutherford story to be about the teachers and support staff who believed in the original vision and had worked tirelessly to make it happen.
Teachers, students, parents, secretaries, custodians, educational assistants, and a former principal all contributed, in some cases writing full chapters. In addition, I wanted those who wrote to have the freedom to tell their story from their perspective.
Second, those who work behind the scenes in our schools are often forgotten. I pledged to be sure their contributions were included in the Rutherford story.
Third, I have always believed Rutherford serves as a tribute to a community that values its schools. That’s an important reason why it was such a great place to work.
Seldom did anyone suggest that children weren’t worth every penny we were spending.
Fourth, I wanted to provide more than a nostalgic trip down memory lane.
I wanted to provide a research base and shine a light on why decisions regarding facility and program were made. First and foremost, those decisions needed to speak to a “best for kids” philosophy that pervaded the district.
Fifth, it was important to me that we not trash the school district yet be honest about disappointments we all felt in losing many of our early innovations. As it turned out, teachers did that for me.
Their writings are sensitive and provide a healthy perspective.
Each of the contributors to the Rutherford story provided numerous stories within the story. I found all of them interesting and think you will too.
To buy a copy of the book contact Linda Pierre at 651-272-9134 or Bernie Anderson at bbjm1958@gmail.com. Assuming the yearly event for writers and historians is held at the Warden’s House Museum during the holiday season this year Brent Peterson promises to save a table for me.
I will trek up from Cincinnati with both books in hand. Hope to see you there.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.