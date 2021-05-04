The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applicants may apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Multilingual services are available.

To be eligible for funeral assistance, applicants must meet these conditions: the death must have occurred in the United States; the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020 and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19 There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien. For fastest service after applying, submit documentation online through Disasterassistance.gov, or by fax 855-261-3452. Documents may also be mailed to COVID-19 Funeral Assistance, P.O. Box 10001, Hyattsville, MD 20782.

Applicants may also see FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq. Information is provided in several languages, both by telephone and the website.

