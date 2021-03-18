Fahrner Asphalt Sealers LLC will do crack seal work on Washington County roads during the summer, after the County Board approved a $168,886 contract with the company March 9.

Crack sealing maintains county roads by sealing cracks in roads, which reduces the amount of water that can infiltrate the cement and road base, which reduces freeze-thaw damage. Reducing the freeze-thaw damage helps to slow road degradation. Prolonging the life of the road helps to preserve the financial investment in the road and extends the time until the next reconstruction is needed. Crack sealing is done annually on various roadways, county park roads, and parking lots throughout the county.

