Invasive beetle poses a threat to Stillwater’s ash tree population.
The emerald ash borer beetle was discovered in the city in 2019, but it hasn’t been too problematic since the discovery of the insect.
Last summer, Taylor Stockert, Stillwater’s natural resources technician, confirmed tree deaths from the beetle in areas of the city it had not been previously confirmed.
“This winter, I am noticing telltale symptoms of EAB infestation in seemingly all corners of the city, so I am anticipating increased pest pressure and rather drastic changes in terms of increased mortality,” Stockert said.
History of the US problem
Emerald ash borer beetles are invasive insects that were first discovered in the U.S. in Michigan in 2002. It was, most likely, brought over on packing material from East Asia. Since 2002, the pest has spread up the eastern seaboard and west into Minnesota.
The U.S. has an estimated 7 to 9 billion ash trees. In Minnesota alone, there are an estimated 1 billion ash trees, with most of the population in the north from the black ash species. Ash trees are native to Minnesota. The other species is green ash, which is what you generally see in the Midwest planted in parks and neighborhoods.
The heart of the Twin Cities metro has been dealing with EAB for more than 10 years, but Stillwater was spared until recently.
“Since Stillwater’s on the fringe of the metro, it’s the delay of emerald ash borer affecting this community en masse,” Stockert said.
Cities such as St. Paul and Minneapolis are heading toward the end of their management plans.
“Those cities have either removed all the trees or treated the ones that they can,” Stockert said. “Here we haven’t seen a lot of mortality yet, but it’s coming.”
The EAB problem is similar to Dutch elm disease that impacted urban landscapes in the 1970s. Dutch elm disease is a fungal disease that affects nearly 100% of elm trees, Stockert said. From the 1950 to the 1970s elms were the most common street tree in Minnesota.
“When (Dutch elm disease) rolled through here, it absolutely decimated the urban forest canopy,” Stockert said.
The elms that weren’t saved through chemical treatments were cut down, and Stockert noted that most were replaced with green ash trees.
“We’re kind of seeing that cycle happen again where street tree diversification wasn’t emphasized in the 1970s,” Stockert said.
One reason that the emerald ash borers can spread is because they have been provided an abundance of the trees they target in one area. If the urban landscape was more diversified it would be harder for the insect to spread as other tree species could provide immunity.
Planning ahead
The city is going will assess its ash tree population every year, and “take more of a reactive approach,” Stockert said.
Once trees succumb to EAB, the city will go out and conduct field surveys, get the word about the issue so Stockert can better trace where the population centers are, and get them “removed in a timely fashion.”
The DNR conducted a community tree survey in 2010 and found that Stillwater contains an estimated 13,400 ash trees making it the second most common tree found in Stillwater, according to the Minnesota DNR survey. Spruce trees are the most common type found in the city.
“People (in Stillwater) should care because first of all they probably have an ash tree,” Stockert said. “If they don’t, then their neighbors do.”
The problem is that once a tree is infested with emerald ash borer beetles, there is a 99.9% mortality rate.
“If you have a 99.9% mortality rate, the devastation is huge,” Stockert said. “The economic impact that it creates is huge. So it’s something that urban forest managers have been dealing with for the past 18 years.”
Emerald ash borer was identified across the county including the cities of Lake Elmo, Bayport and Oak Park Heights.
Bayport’s EAB Response
With the help of the Department of Agriculture, the city of Bayport surveying ash trees on public property and working to identify the infestation level, according to the city of Bayport’s website. A total of 363 trees were surveyed, primarily within boulevards, parks and the cemetery.
Of these trees, 10 were confirmed to be infested and five potentially infested with EAB. The city has adopted a preliminary EAB Management Plan in response to the infestation on public property. Funding for EAB management and replanting with a more diverse mixture of species will be made possible by a $53,100 grant of from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
For Stillwater, In the worst-case scenario and every single tree gets infested, having to remove 13,000 ash trees in the city would be problematic as trees sequester carbon, provide habitat, and help with stormwater management.
“We have a lot of ash trees lining streets. The character of neighborhoods can be changed pretty substantially,” Stockert said.
While Stockert is working to prevent the worst-case scenario from happening, he noted that the city will lose a large portion of its ash trees.
“In the worst-case scenario, (if) that does happen, replanting efforts I think are really important,” Stockert said. “Placing our focus at the center of that and emphasizing diversity in replanting is going to be crucial.”
He recommended the replanting efforts focus on trees that are projected to be climate resilient, and resistant to potential future pests.
Prevention options
The options for preventing the invasive insect are limited.
“In terms of concrete options that we have there’s really only one, and that is a chemical treatment,” Stockert said.
The treatment involves injecting a chemical insecticide into the tree, and the treatments are good for two years. The city has arranged a deal with Rainbow Tree Care for a set bulk discount price with EAB treatments. To sign up for that program, visit.
The city did a competitive bidding process to find that service, and found Rainbow Tee Care a reputable high performing business. However, Stockert said he welcomes residents using whatever service they like the most.
“I just want them to save their trees,” Stockert said.
Residents may have hesitations about using chemicals, but studies show it is a safe process.
“All the research that is out there shows that the systemic injections for emerald ash borer are safe,” Stockert said. “Because it is a systemic injection it’s actually taken up by the tree.”
Adding that “The research has shown that the kind of residual insecticide that is in the plant material is well below normal thresholds that have been established in terms of things like whether they affect things like pollinators.”
Ash trees also aren’t a main source of pollen for pollinator species. Stockert knows that even though the research shows the treatments are safe, there may not be 100% buy-in from the community for chemical treatments. .
“I think it’s imperative that whatever you decide to do, that you so something; that you plan ahead,” Stockert said “because tree removals are an expensive endeavor, and just waiting until it’s too late to make a decision about everything is probably the worst thing you can do.”
