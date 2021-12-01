Washington County property owners who have had a change in ownership and/or occupancy and whose property is eligible for homestead classification should contact the county to file a homestead application on or before Dec. 31.
Homestead classification will affect the amount of property tax paid in 2022, and it may affect eligibility for a property tax refund. Contact Washington County on or before Dec. 31 to file a homestead application if one of the following applies: You purchased a property in the past year and you, or a qualifying relative, occupy the property for homestead purposes on Dec. 31, 2021; or you, or a qualifying relative, occupy a property for homestead purposes on Dec. 31, 2021, and the property was previously classified as non-homestead.
A qualifying relative for homestead purposes depends on the type of property. For residential proper-ty or agricultural property with a house, a qualifying relative can be a parent, child, grandparent, grand-child, brother, sister, uncle, aunt, nephew or niece of the owner or an owner’s spouse. This relation-ship may be by blood or marriage. For unoccupied agricultural property, a qualifying relative can be a parent, child, grandchild or sibling of the owner or of the spouse of the owner.
Once property owners have been granted the homestead classification, no further applications are necessary unless specifically requested by the county.
Property owners must also contact the county by Dec. 31, 2021, if they are the property owner, or a qualifying relative of the property owner, and the use of the property has changed during the past year.
If property owners should sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, they are required to notify the county within 30 days of the change in homestead status. If a property owner fails to notify the county within 30 days, the property may be assessed taxes due as if the property were non-homestead.
Washington County’s Electronic Homestead Application can be found at www.co.washington.mn.us by searching “Homestead Application.”
For more information or questions, call Washington County at 651-430-6175 and ask for the Assessment Support Division.
