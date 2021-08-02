Dr. Peter Ulland has helped the immigrant/refugee community since in 1979, when he came to Stillwater as the first OB-GYN physician. During his practice, he accepted all patients and treated them all with respect.
For his work in this field, the Stillwater Human Rights Commission presented him the Stillwater Human Rights Award at its meeting on July 20.
After receiving the award Ulland noted that there were other family doctors in Stillwater in 1979, he was the first OB-GYN.
Ulland joined the volunteer staff of the non-profit “Bridging.” and served by assessing potential clients’ qualifications for benefits, helping them shop, and delivering ordered household goods.
Since 2017, he has helped more than a dozen individual families receive household furnishings.
In 2015 and 2018, Ulland traveled to Daylight Model School in northwest Kenya on Mission trips to support 300 mostly orphaned school children and their families pursue an education.
They also received medical care, school instruction, and benefits of construction projects at their school. There were months of preparation prior to each trip.
In 2018, Ulland joined the “Solar Under the Sun” organization that trains individuals to provide solar power to communities around the world where electricity is not available. He traveled to a rural village in Honduras and installed solar panels for residents.
Ulland has taken medical mission trips to Nicaragua, Haiti and Guatemala always looking for ways to help.
A married mother of three requested him to teach her how to drive so she can get to work; a single woman needed travel from Ethiopia to Minnestoa for her four recently orphaned grandchildren; a woman who lives with her daughter and two disabled adult sons, needed assistant to buy a house because the landlady disrespected the disabled boys; a 38-year old man who works for a food wholesaler needed to get the COVID vaccine, but didn’t know how to register.
During the pandemic, he set up a monthly program of delivering food supplies for 62 families. Although legal Anuak Ethiopian refugees with green cards, they were afraid of pursuing government benefits for fear of retribution, the release states.
Many families lived in Washington County, but also as far away as Shakopee and Anoka.
