It’s not that there isn’t enough parking, it’s that some of it is more highly preferred.
The Stillwater parking commission will be reviewing the streets of downtown in coming months, looking at the data for where, when and for how long cars are curbside from Maple Island Brewing south to Nacho Mama’s and devising a roadmap for how to best maximize downtown Stillwater’s current level of parking.
Lance Bernard, project manager for Hoisington Koegler Group, inc. (HKGi), briefed Stillwater city council members Aug. 18 on a parking study it conducted over the past year, providing data about how downtown parking is being utilized and the possible lines of action the city may choose to take.
Council member Tom Weidner, ward 3, indicated his frustration with the survey’s lack of specifics and was the sole dissent in council’s 4-1 decision to have the parking commission create a workplan for council to review at a later session.
Other council members agreed with comments by the city’s community development director that the survey was a good starting document for deciding “what we want to take on and what we need more information on to begin to implement the strategies” and so tasked the advisory board with drawing up the details.
The city had requested the parking survey about a year ago to determine “where the choke points are” and how to better manage both on-street and off-street parking in its business district.
That study showed what many already knew: the most coveted spaces are those nearer the St. Croix, on Water and Main streets, and parking is most in demand over the weekends when the city’s thriving restaurant and bar scene lights up.
City officials are looking to shift some of these vehicles to parking areas currently underutilized on the western fringe of downtown.
To do so, the city might consider including additional and more consistent signage for the lots on Chestnut and Second streets, further time restricting 3-hour lots to 2 hours and restructuring permitted lots for employee parking, something that council members indicated was a priority.
Some of the recommendations would ask for a deeper coordination between the city and local businesses, which could manifest as valet services during busier times or changes in how event parking is done.
Continued data collection for how parking is utilized, more strict enforcement of timed lots, as well as review of city ordinances that govern parking are also under consideration.
