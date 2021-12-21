Downs Government Affairs LLC will continue to represent Washington County in Washington, D.C., after the County Board approved a contract extension with the agency Dec. 14.

The contract will run through Dec. 31, 2024.

The contract will be extended an additional two years, with the cost not to exceed $63,000 in 2022, or a 5% increase over 2020-2021, and $66,150 in 2023, a 5% increase over 2022.

