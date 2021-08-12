You may have seen photos of Gooseberry Falls up north with almost no water cascading over the rocks. The same is true for many of the local waterfalls here in the Twin Cities area.
Despite the storm that rolled through last week, the Twin Cities ended the month of July with less than 1-inch of rain total for the entire month. Currently, more than 75% of the state is experiencing severe or extreme drought, with many regions lagging 3-6 inches of rain below normal.
A little over a week ago, I visited the St. Croix Boom Site and was surprised to find that the waterfall just up river had completely vanished. The stream that feeds the waterfall carries overflow from Big Carnelian, Big Marine and other lakes further north in Washington County.
When the lakes are low, the water stops flowing out and the stream and waterfall eventually dry up. Along the St. Croix River, many of the back channels have nearly disappeared as well.
After nearly a decade of abnormally wet weather, the rapid transition from flood to drought has left many Minnesotans feeling bewildered. Minnesota climatologist Kenny Blumenfeld notes that our climate has actually been trending warmer and wetter for more than a century. The average annual temperature has increased by 2.9°F since 1895, and annual rainfall is up by 3.4 inches.
This warming trend is most pronounced during the winter, in the form of less severe overnight low temps. However, droughts are part of the natural climate cycle and, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, happen for at least a few weeks every year.
Though the current drought may be a natural weather phenomenon, it is still causing real damage to trees, crops, and public water supplies. Here are a few things you can do to ride out the current drought.
1. Reduce lawn watering to once a week and avoid mowing or adding fertilizer to drought-stressed lawns. If you have an automated system, check your sprinkler heads to make sure none are broken or spraying into the street. Conserving water will help cities and other public water suppliers to maintain water pressure for essential needs.
2. Take your car to a car wash where water is collected and reused instead of washing it at home in the driveway or street.
3. Consider watering trees and drought-stressed native plants in your yard. Though the deep roots of these plants normally keep them green throughout the growing season, giving them a little water once every week or two will help to carry them through this abnormally dry summer.
4. Check water levels before planning a boat trip on a nearby lake or river. Water levels are low along many stretches of the St. Croix and Mississippi Rivers and boats are getting stuck in channels between connected lakes as well.
5. Support your local farmers. Many farmers are struggling to grow crops and some have had to slaughter livestock early due to lack of hay.
For more information on the drought in Minnesota, visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/climate/journal/drought_monitor.html.
