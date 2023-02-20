Sandbags

Part of the DNR’s request for 2023 capital projects is a plan to help with flood control.

Campsites, fish hatcheries, monitoring wells, boat ramps, license offices, dams, a tree nursery. These are some of the $3.5 billion of assets managed by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Money to preserve them represents a big chunk of the department’s 2023 capital request.

Load comments