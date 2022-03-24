The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed March 22 to update the county’s American Rescue Plan Act funds to support additional internet broadband access in county communities, and assist small businesses.
Spending the ARPA funds that the county received is guided by direction from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Under that guidance, the county changed the scope of the ARPA project plan to include broadband providers under the broadband matching grant program. A number of the areas in the county don’t have access to high-speed internet. This program would provide matching funds for city, township, and broadband providers to provide additional services to residents.
An additional project will be added to the ARPA project plan to provide support to small businesses. Washington County will work with the Washington County Community Development Agency to assist small businesses with recovery from the pandemic and help navigate their growth.
The Elevate Business Program is a small business technical assistance program for existing Washington County private business CEOs who are recovering from the pandemic. The program will be learning-based and focused on pandemic recovery through peer-to-peer networking and technical assistance from expert advisors. The county will allocate $100,000 per year for two years, for a total of up to $200,000, to this project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.