Washington County will sell fuel to the city of Bayport for use in law enforcement vehicles through the county’s state contract, after the County Board approved an agreement with the city Feb. 16.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office has a contract with the state for the Fixed Fuel Program for participants in the metropolitan area. The city needs to buy 87 octane gasoline to operate its squad cars and SUVs for law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office will provide up to 650 gallons of gasoline a month to the City of Bayport for $1.68 per gallon, plus applicable taxes.

Any gallons after the designated amount per month will be charged the same amount charged to Washington County by Mansfield Oil. The contract runs from Feb. 1 through Jan. 31, 2022.

Load comments