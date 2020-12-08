Washington County will receive $487,944 to administer child and teen checkup services over the next three years.
The County Board approved an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Human Services for the money Dec. 1, which will be used through 2023.
Under the Child and Teen Checkup program, the county provides outreach to the county’s medical assistance eligible population, ages birth to 21 years. Outreach focuses on ensuring that those eligible receive comprehensive and routine well child care through primary medical providers. Outreach is also provided to the medical providers to ensure that they understand and provide comprehensive well child care and that they seek reimbursement from the state Department of Human Services.
