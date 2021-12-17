Washington County will receive $184,000 of natural resource grants from the Board of Water and Soil Resources, after the County Board accepted the grants Dec. 14.
The county will receive the money between the beginning of 2022 and the end of 2024. The funds will be used for shoreland preservation, septic treatment systems, local water management, and wetland conservation.
