Washington County will receive $17,500 from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, after the County Board approved the grant Sept.. 7.
Washington County has received funding from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs since 2012.
The grant will allow the Washington County Veterans Service Office to provide outreach to the county’s veterans, assist in the reintegration of combat veterans into society, enhance services offered to veterans, reduce veteran homelessness, and enhance the overall operations of the office.
