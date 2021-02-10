Washington County will receive an $831,000 grant from the Metropolitan Council to fund a portion of the Central Greenway Regional Trail within Lake Elmo Park Reserve.
The County Board accepted the grant Feb. 2. The grant will fund a project to improve existing paved trails and, where needed, build new trail segments.
Project construction is scheduled to begin this fall.
