Washington County will receive $320,000 from the Minnesota Department of Human Services to provide shelter and other services for those experiencing homelessness.
The County Board accepted the funds Nov. 30.
The program provides funding for emergency shelter operations and support services. Washington County will use the funds to continue to support a hotel emergency shelter program. The funds pay for the cost of rooms and shelter services from the contracted service provider for onsite services to individuals in the program.
The grant goes through June 30, 2023.
