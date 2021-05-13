The State of Minnesota will pay Washington County for the use of its roadways as a detour of traffic while the state is reconstructing Highway 95 on the border of Afton and Woodbury this summer.
The county will receive $10,140 to provide road life compensation for detours that will follow Keats Avenue South, Bailey Road, and Valley Creek Road, all county roads, during work on Highway 95. The County Board approved the compensation April 27.
The project, to be done this summer, will be along Highway 95, or Manning Avenue South, between Bailey Road and Hudson Road. The improvements include resurfacing the roadway, improving drainage, and updating accessibility features to meet current standards.
