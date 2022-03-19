Washington County will receive an additional $556,000 from a federal Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting grant, after the County Board accepted the grant Feb. 22.
This is an extension of the grant through Dec. 31.
Washington County has been a recipient of the grant since 2013. The current grant award was scheduled to end Feb. 28. This extension funds the program through 2022.
Evidence-based home visiting includes interventions and other prescribed service delivery that have been researched and proven to achieve positive outcomes for families facing significant stress. Goals include school readiness, positive parent-child relationships, improved parent/child attachment, healthy pregnancies, and normal child growth and development. Two public health nurse teams provide the services of the program.
The county has implemented the Healthy Families America model since 2007, serving approximately 90 to 100 families at any point in time. In 2022, using this extended funding, the county is moving to the Maternal Early Childhood Sustained Home-visiting model. Once fully implemented, it is anticipated that 150 or more families will receive service at any time.
The transition will allow for less administrative burden on nurses and supervisors doing the work, significantly reducing excessive documentation demands and resulting in more time to serve families. The focus with families shifts to “adapt and self-manage,” promoting self-sufficiency and increased use of community resources and supports. Ultimately, this allows the county to serve more families in the community.
