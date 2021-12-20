Washington County will receive additional funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the County Board accepted grants from the Minnesota Department of Health Dec. 14.

A $1.198 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Health will be used for COVID-19 response and vaccine implementation to be used through Dec. 31, 2023.

Funding will be used for activities such as COVID-19 vaccine distribution, initiatives to address the mental wellbeing of staff and volunteers, addressing community recovery efforts associated with maintaining childhood vaccination rates, promoting well-child and addressing preventative medical care, chronic disease conditions, and adverse mental health impacts.

The county will also receive $200,000 from the Minnesota Department of Health for the COVID-19 Public Health Workforce, to be used through June 30, 2024. Funding will be used for infectious disease control and response staffing associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Load comments