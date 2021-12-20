Washington County will receive additional funds to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, after the County Board accepted grants from the Minnesota Department of Health Dec. 14.
A $1.198 million grant from the Minnesota Department of Health will be used for COVID-19 response and vaccine implementation to be used through Dec. 31, 2023.
Funding will be used for activities such as COVID-19 vaccine distribution, initiatives to address the mental wellbeing of staff and volunteers, addressing community recovery efforts associated with maintaining childhood vaccination rates, promoting well-child and addressing preventative medical care, chronic disease conditions, and adverse mental health impacts.
The county will also receive $200,000 from the Minnesota Department of Health for the COVID-19 Public Health Workforce, to be used through June 30, 2024. Funding will be used for infectious disease control and response staffing associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.