Washington County will receive $7.8 million from the federal government to provide rental assistance to county residents affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.The County Board accepted the funding Feb. 9.
The federal government passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 at the end of December to address the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Among other items, it provides emergency rental assistance funds to states and local governments that exceed a certain population threshold, which Washington County does, making it eligible for the rental assistance funds.
The board also approved the hiring of county staff members to administer the program.
