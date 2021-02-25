Washington County will receive $535,113 for Central Greenway Regional Trail and Lake Elmo Park Reserve Trail improvement after the County Board accepted the grant from the Metropolitan Council Feb. 16.
The grant will fund a portion of the Central Greenway Regional Trail within Lake Elmo Park Reserve, and include improving existing paved trails to meet regional standards and, where needed, build new trail segments.
Construction is scheduled to begin this fall.
