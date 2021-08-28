Washington County will receive a $502,300 grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to be used to prevent or mitigate homelessness in the county.
The County Board approved the agreement Aug. 24.
Washington County applied for the Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program funds and was awarded $502,300 for two years beginning Oct. 2 and running through Sept. 30, 2023. Funds can be used to prevent or mitigate homelessness and will be allocated to the following pro-grams: Community Action Partnership of Ramsey and Washington Counties for support services and rent payment assistance for adults, $79,996; Salvation Army for support services and rent payment assistance for all households, $74,360; Solid Ground for support services and rent payment assistance through the Home Again program for families, $180,000 and YMCA for support services and rent payment assistance for youth, $144,074.
The county will use $23,870 to administer the programs. The county received its last grant from the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency in June 2019.
