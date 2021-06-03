The county board approved a $146,900 contract with OpenGov Inc. May 25 to provide the county with a budget management system.

A budget management system offers the ability to build the county’s budget, manage forms related to the budget process, calculate personnel costs and act as a communication tool. The software will be used to: Do operating and capital budgeting;; integrate workflow; create reports and dashboards and incorporate the county’s Capital Improvement Plan and Capital Equipment and Technology Plan.

Funding for the software will come from the county’s capital/technology fund.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments