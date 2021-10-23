The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed Sept. 28 to provide $750,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds to the city of Stillwater for a sewer and water project.
The money is part of a $51 million allocation that the county received from the Congress’ passage of the American Rescue Plan Act, which provides fiscal relief funds to state and local governments for mitigating the effects of the pandemic, according to a press release from the county.
Washington County received its first payment of $25,487,946 in May, to address the expenditures required by and the impacts of COVID-19, and to replace revenue shortages.
Stillwater submitted an application to the county for financial assistance for extension of trunk water and sewer utilities, allowable ARPA expenses under the U.S. Department of Treasury guidance.
The funds would supplement a $2 million investment that the city is making in a sewer and water utility line to support economic development within a hard-to-reach area of the city. The area of Highway 36 and Manning Avenue – which is being reconstructed with a separated-grade intersection – would support commercial and residential development, as well as a hospital and healthcare campus.
It is estimated that new development in the area would generate between $20 million and $53 million in market value, starting later this decade.
