Washington County will participate in the Mapping Prejudice Project, after the County Board approved an agreement with the University of Minnesota Libraries June 22.
The county has been asked by the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents to participate in its Mapping Prejudice Project, a research initiative that involves identifying and mapping racial covenants in property deeds.
The project will identify and document any racial covenants in property deeds filed in Washington County. Under this agreement, Washington County will allow the University of Minnesota bulk access to property record images free of charge for deeds filed from 1910 to 1968.
Youth Advantage is offering an Ice Cream Dreams promotion is running throughout the summer, offering a $20 buy one, get one free punch card to several St. Croix Valley’s ice cream shops. All proceeds from the promotion will benefit Youth Advantage, an organization supporting the arts, educational-enrichment and athletics of students from families in need in Stillwater Area Public Schools, along with access to tutoring and mentoring opportunities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.