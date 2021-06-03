Washington County Parks will participate in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources snowmobile trails assistance program, after the request was approved by the County Board May 25.
The county administers the program for the Star Trail Association. The term of the grant will be from now to June 30, 2022. All grant revenue received by the county on behalf of the Star Trail Association will be forwarded to the club as a reimbursement for costs expended for trail maintenance during the 2021-2022 snow season. The grant varies from year to year, but averages around $42,000.
