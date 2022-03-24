Washington County will continue to work with Tree Trust this summer to provide work for at-risk and low-income youth to do landscaping work in county and city parks and facilities.
The County Board approved a $120,000 contract with the nonprofit March 22.
The county receives funding from state and federal sources to provide employment and training services to dislocated workers, adults, youth, and seniors. One such program is the Summer Youth Employment Program.
Each summer, at-risk and low-income youth are served by providing career readiness training, specialized employment opportunities and support in achieving educational credentials. Workshops held throughout the summer help youth learn about budgeting, employer expectations, and how education connects to work.
In addition, youth work on supervised crews completing landscaping projects that improve the community environment and help build youth competencies. Each crew is comprised of eight youths led by a crew leader. Costs include youth participant wages, supervision, transportation, equipment and supplies.
Tree Trust determines the worksites each summer. Previous worksites have included Pine Tree Pond Park, where a staircase was built, Carver Lake Park, where a trail was built, Lake Elmo Park Reserve, where a boardwalk was built, St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park Reserve, where an amphitheater was built, and more. By participating in these programs, youth gain job skills and increase confidence in their abilities.
