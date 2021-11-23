Washington County will continue to work with Metre LLC to provide graphic design, marketing, and advertising communication services, after the County Board approved an extension of a con-tract with the company Oct. 19.

The county has been working with Metre since March 2020 for COVID-19 communications.

The company’s contract, being paid with COVID-19 response grant funding, will increase the con-tract to $220,000 for increased communication services related to COVID-19 outreach and education, and the WellSpring mental health and well-being campaign, as well as additional work with other county services.

