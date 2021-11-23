Washington County will continue to work with Metre LLC to provide graphic design, marketing, and advertising communication services, after the County Board approved an extension of a con-tract with the company Oct. 19.
The county has been working with Metre since March 2020 for COVID-19 communications.
The company’s contract, being paid with COVID-19 response grant funding, will increase the con-tract to $220,000 for increased communication services related to COVID-19 outreach and education, and the WellSpring mental health and well-being campaign, as well as additional work with other county services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.