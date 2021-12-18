Washington County will continue to work with the Washington Conservation District, after the County Board approved a $260,000 contract with the agency for 2022 Dec. 14.
The Washington Conservation District provides technical assistance and educational services to promote and apply soil and water conservation practices throughout the county.
Funding is for the organization’s administrative activities, and services in the areas of local water management, land and water treatment, and public education. The 2022 contract for $260,000 reflects the support of the Washington Conservation District’s administrative operations, including performance management and reporting requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.