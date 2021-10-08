Washington County will receive an additional $2 million to provide rental assistance to residents, after the County Board approved an agreement with the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency.
The county could receive an additional $1 million for the program in the future.
The county has received almost $8 million for the program since the beginning of this year, and has disbursed all it as of Sept. 23, providing rental and utility assistance to more than 1,200 households. The additional money will be available through September 2022.
Of those who have received assistance, about half make less than 30% of the median area income; families received 63% of the assistance, and single adults received the remainder.
