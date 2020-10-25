Washington County will receive a $514,487 grant from the Minnesota Department of Health to continue the county’s Statewide Health Improvement Partnership after the County Board accepted the grant Oct. 20.

The SHIP grant is intended to support upstream prevention of chronic diseases which are the leading causes of morbidity and mortality throughout the state by promoting healthy eating, active living, smoking cessation, and mental well-being. The agreement the board approved covers five years of the program. The first year’s funding for Washington County is $514,487. The same amount as the previous year of SHIP funding.

Load comments