Washington County will continue to participate in the Performance Measurement Program and submit the report on the 11 standard measures created by the Council on Local Results and Innovation to the Office of the State Auditor.
The County Board agreed to participation June 1, the 11th year that the county has participated.
In 2010, the Legislature created the Council on Local Results and Innovation, tasked with creating a standard set of 10 measures for cities and 10 measures for counties. The list of measures was reviewed by the council and revised in 2013, when the council released an expanded set of performance measures.
Participation in the standard measures program is voluntary. Washington County has a longstanding commitment to performance measurement and quality improvement and is able to report the standard set of measures with little additional work.
The county will report the results of the 10 adopted measures to residents on the county website at www.co.washington.mn.us/performancemeasures, as well as including the report in its budget documents and filing a copy with the Office of the State Auditor.
