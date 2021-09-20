Washington County will continue as a partner in the East Central Regional Juvenile Center, after the County Board agreed to a continued joint powers agreement Sept. 14.
In 1995, Washington County entered into a Joint Powers Agreement with other counties to build and operate a juvenile detention facility. Anoka County operates the facility under this agreement on behalf of the member counties. This agreement was set to expire Dec. 31. The five-year term of the new agreement is automatically renewable for a second five-year period.
The East Central Regional Juvenile Center is a 36-bed facility. Washington County contracts five beds daily.
The Washington County Board of Commissioners received a report on the work of the county’s Community Development Agency Sept. 14, reviewing the progress toward meeting its goals of the 2020-2024 plan.
The projects were undertaken with the 2020 Community Development Block Grant and the Home Investment Partnerships program funds. The full report can be viewed on the Washington County Community Development Agency’s website at www.washingtoncountycda.org.
Washington County’s Program Year 2020 accomplishments include nine home improvement loans; electrical pedestal replacements, retaining wall improvements, and a playground renovation in Landfall; the acquisition and improvement of four single-family homes scattered throughout Washington County; and construction of four single-family homes in Hugo.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Securities Act, Washington County received an additional $1.1 million in CDBG funding. During 2020, these funds were used to prevent homelessness by providing services of rental and hotel stays to 2,208 people with housing emergencies.
An additional 23 households were provided emergency homeownership grants when they fell behind on their housing payments due to COVID-19.
The draft CAPER was released or public comment and published on the CDA’s website with instructions on how to comment Aug. 27. The public comment period will be open until Sept. 21. A public hearing will be Sept. 21 at the Washington County CDA Board meeting.
The report will be sent to HUD by Sept. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.