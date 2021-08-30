The Washington County Board of Commissioners agreed to purchase property at 2220 Boom Road in Stillwater Aug. 24 to be used for future road projects.
Washington County is in the planning stage to make improvements to County State Aid Highway 11 in the City of Stillwater. The property on Boom Road is an essential component to the future improvements.
The CSAH 11 project, which will be in the county’s 2022 five-year Capital Improvement Program, will include safety improvements for the road and intersection at Fairy Falls Road and Boom Road; site line improvements; encroachments within the right-of-way; erosion and slope support along the shoulders; and address water and drainage issues.
After a review with the landowners, and the impact that road improvements would have on the land, they expressed an interest in selling their parcel.
