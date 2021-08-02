The Washington County Women, Infants and Children Program is celebrating Minnesota Breastfeeding Awareness Month throughout August. The theme for World Breastfeeding Week, Aug. 1-7, is “Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility.”
The beginning of 2021 brought a vaccine to protect and decrease the spread of COVID-19 which is safe for the adult population. While leading scientists continue to race to develop a vaccine safe for young children, humans have their own, natural way of protecting the youngest generation. Moms, through breast milk, pass on helpful antibodies that fight germs and viruses, such as COVID-19.
As the pandemic continues, research continues to show that the benefits of breastfeeding simply outweigh the potential risk when it comes to spreading the virus to the baby. In addition, researchers have not found the infectious virus in breastmilk. Even when a mother has COVID-19, she is advised to still breastfeed while doing hand hygiene and wearing a mask when with baby.
The global pandemic has taught communities to come together to take care of one another. Although support at the individual level is very important, much like surviving a global pandemic, breastfeeding must be considered a public health issue that requires investment at all levels. Now more than ever, it is necessary to create a chain of support for breastfeeding that includes health systems, workplaces and communities at all levels of society.
This chain of support will help build a supportive, enabling environment for breastfeeding to continue, thus protecting mothers and infants.
WIC has seen an increase in participation and retention rates since the start of the pandemic. By providing remote services, WIC is able to connect with families sooner, at more convenient times, and without causing the stress of finding transportation, a press release from WIC states.
“The pandemic has stressed the many ways that health is interconnected,” WIC Breastfeeding Coordinator Samantha O’Dell said. “Let’s not forget to promote breastfeeding. Breastfeeding is one pathway to health, right at the start of life, with far reaching benefits for families, communities, and the planet.”
For more information, contact Washington County WIC at 651-430-6658.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.