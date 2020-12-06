The Washington County Board of Commissioners accepted a $135,409 of aid funds Dec. 1 from the state to fight aquatic invasive species in the county’s waterways.

In the 2014 state legislative session, a county aid program was created to help prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species in lakes and rivers.

Based on the 24 watercraft trailer launches and 354 watercraft trailer parking spaces in the county, Washington County will receive $135,409 in local AIS prevention aid in 2021.

A county plan or resolution must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources annually by the last day of each calendar year before funds can be distributed the following year.

