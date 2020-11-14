The county will host its 28th Annual Christmas at the Washington County Historic Courthouse from Nov. 20 through Nov. 22, as well as a series of activities during the week leading up to Christmas at the Courthouse.
Reservations for Christmas at the Courthouse are required. Reservations for a one-hour shopping session are available online at www.co.washington.mn.us by Historic Courthouse events and by telephone at 651-275-7075. See the Washington County website and search “” for more information and the reservation page. The cost is $3 per person.
The Historic Courthouse will be decorated for the holidays inside and out, according to a press release from Washington County. Visit with vendors of unique, hand-crafted items, tour the exhibits and old county jail, and take photos in the holiday display. Friday evening includes the chance to win door prizes and listen to live music by harpist Karissa Kockelman.
Protocols will be in place in light of the COVID-19 pandemic such as advance reservations are required due to limited capacity; all members of one party must be registered to attend, including children; children must be accompanied by an adult an d face masks are required and attendees they will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.
Proceeds benefit the Historic Courthouse Restoration Fund. Washington County Historic Courthouse is at the corner of Pine and Third streets in Stillwater.
Schedule
• 3 - 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20;
• 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21; and
• 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.
In addition, activities the week before the event will be:
• Monday, Nov. 16 – Sunday, Nov. 22 – Winter Story Stroll at the Historic Courthouse, in partnership with Washington County Libraries.
• Through Nov. 22 – Holiday Wishes Art Gallery – Washington Count Parks invites children of all ages to submit art now through Nov. 22 for the Holiday Wishes Art Gallery. Draw, paint, color, or sketch hopes and dreams for the new year 2021. The gallery will be on display at the Historic Courthouse throughout December.
• Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Virtual Holiday Tea Program.
• Wednesday, Nov. 18 – Free Children’s Craft Bag Pick-up in partnership with Gammelgarden Museum.
• Thursday, Nov. 19 – Christmas Vendor Pre-Order & Pick-Up Event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.