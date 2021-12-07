Washington County will partner with Dakota, Olmsted, and St. Louis counties to perform a 2022 residential survey, after the County Board approved a joint powers agreement with those counties Nov. 30.
Washington County periodically surveys its residents to gather information about the services it provides. Washington County has partnered with these counties since 2006, and most recently in 2019, and will do so again in 2022.
The benefits of this collaboration are cost savings and the ability to compare the results with those from like counties nationally, as well as county partners in Minnesota.
The four counties have proposed contracting with Polco/National Research Center to administer the survey. Polco/NRC administered the previous residential surveys.
