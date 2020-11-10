Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

Periods of snow. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to some clearing late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.