An informational meeting on providing adult family foster care in Washington County will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, via Web-Ex.

Registration is required by Nov. 30.

The informational meeting is required and will provide an overview of adult family foster care services, the licensing process, and general expectations of providers.

For those who decide to become licensed to provide foster care for adults, the licensing process begins at no cost to them.

In addition to meeting state licensing requirements, foster families should be able to provide a stable family in a one- or two-parent home, adequate housing, and love and support for those in their care.

Before families can be licensed, they must undergo a thorough screening process, which includes an extensive background check.

RSVP by calling 651-430-8307 or emailing ComSvsAFCLicensing@co.washington.mn.us to receive the link to the electronic meeting. Also, call if attending an electronic meeting will be difficult for you.

