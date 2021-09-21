Washington County will continue the Medication for Opioid Use Disorder program in its jail, with the assistance of a $275,000 grant from the state Department of Human Services.

The County Board accepted the grant Sept.. 7. The program started in January and is supported by multiple county departments. The grant will extend a special project coordinator position through September 2022, and pay for suboxone used to treat inmates while in custody.

In the first six months of the program, there have been 92 nurse assessments; 80 provider visits; and 78 program participants. Medications have cost almost $40,000 in that time.

Load comments