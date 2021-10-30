Washington County, in partnership with the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the cities of Grant and Lake Elmo, will host an open house to plan for future improvements to the Highway 36 and County Highway 17 (Lake Elmo Avenue) intersection 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9, at River Valley Church, 5900 Lake Elmo Ave. N. in Lake Elmo.
The feedback will guide the project team in developing the project purpose and need, which will be used to score the alternatives that are developed over the next 12 months.
There will also be the opportunity to comment online. Online open house information will be available on the project website from Nov. 9 through Nov. 28.
There will be no formal presentation or discussion during the online engagement. The project website is www.co.washington.mn.us/LakeElmoAvenue.
Project manager Kevin Peterson is also available to answer any questions concerning the project at 651-430-4330 or kevin.peterson@co.washington.mn.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.