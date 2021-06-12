The Washington County Board of Commissioners, sitting as the Regional Railroad Authority June 1, elected its leadership for 2021, electing Commissioner Wayne Johnson as chair and Commissioner Stan Karwoski as vice chair.

The authority also approved a budget amendment to a contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates to add $13,000 to increase the scope of the study that the company is doing on the Highway 36 Corridor Transit Feasibility Study.

The Highway 36 Corridor Transit Feasibility study is exploring transit opportunities in the highway’s corridor through analysis of existing and emerging mobility needs within the corridor. The Washington County Regional Railroad Authority approved the initial budget amendment and study contract with Kimley-Horn and Associates in March 2020. The study scope expanded beyond the initial key tasks to support public engagement during the pandemic and add a fourth transit scenario and the related analysis.

Recommended for you

Load comments